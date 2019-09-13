The Best Percussion Massagers for Athletic Recovery

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Even with a job that isn’t the most physically demanding, a long day out getting work done is really just draining. Wearing out the mind can do a number on the body as well. Exhaustion is just a low key killer. And if a physically active job is taking up the day, going home is like a little journey. The body is basically on its last legs then.

When the day is done and the bed is filled, plenty of people wouldn’t be wrong to dream about getting a massage. Getting a deep rub that unknots the body and relieves that stress to rejuvenate the body sounds like heaven. But not everyone can afford to get to a spa or a masseuse or even have the time to get to them. What is one to do then?

What one can do is jump online and buy a percussion massager. A handheld massager that anyone can use on their own. There are plenty of these things out there on the market so it can be a little too time consuming for those that work a lot. After a long day at work or a particularly vigorous workout, one of these will change a mans life.

For anyone looking to partake in the magic of a handheld percussion massager, check out some of the best options on the market below.