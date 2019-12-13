Cycling/Mountain Biking

Power generation is the name of the game. Yes, you absolutely have to do due diligence with lifting, and working on explosive power and balance. These Pilates moves magnify all that hard work by training your arms and torso to work together and support the legs. It’s the sort of power that comes in handy when you’re in attack position.

Corkscrew

Lie on back, arms along sides, legs straight at a 45-degree angle to floor to start. Inhale, bring legs toward torso and roll spine off mat into a hover position—hips are off the ground and tipped back, feet are overhead. Exhale, press through hands and tilt legs to left as you roll down the spine through center at a 45-degree angle. Tilt legs to right and roll back up to hover to complete a circle. Repeat in opposite direction for 1 rep.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!