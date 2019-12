Double Leg Stretch

Lie on floor, then raise head, neck, and shoulders; raise legs, bending knees at 90 degrees, shins parallel to the floor to start. Inhale and point fingertips toward heels, then exhale, extend legs so they are at a 45-degree angle to the floor, and reach fingertips behind head. Inhale to return to the start for 1 rep.

