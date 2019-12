Leg Pull

Sit, legs extended, hands just behind shoulders and resting on yoga blocks, to start. Lift into a reverse plank. Point toes and slightly flex upper spine, chin tilted toward chest. Exhale and lift left leg, flexing hip as much as possible without pelvis or spine moving. Hold, then inhale, flexing foot and lowering leg to start. Switch sides for 1 rep.

