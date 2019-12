Standing Balance and Reach

Stand, feet hip-width apart, to start. Shift weight left, inhale, lift right knee to chest, elbows down at sides, palms facing up near chest. Exhale, soften left knee, hinge forward, and extend arms, and right leg back. Reverse to start, then repeat on right side for 1 rep.

