Swimming

Lie on stomach, with legs, torso, and arms farming a straight line, holding a yoga block horizontally. Inhale, then exhale and lift chest, arms, and legs off floor to start. Inhale while lifting and lowering legs, like a swimmer’s kick, for 5 pulses. Exhale and repeat sequence—20 pulses total—for 1 rep. Inhale, then exhale and lower entire body to the mat.

