The Best Pilates Moves for Hiking/Snowshoeing

Flexibility and power is the name of the game when it comes to hoofing it in the outdoors. But—forgive us for stating the obvious—when you’re doing it in the cold, across snowy and slippery expanses, it’s a different beast. Muscles are less elastic in the cold. These moves will increase your baseline flexibility, which helps avoid strains and pulled muscles in the field.

Saw

Sit on floor, legs extended, heels wider than hips, arms extended to sides, and palms facing forward, to start. Inhale and rotate torso clockwise, then exhale, fold forward, and reach left palm to left foot. Inhale and reverse rotation, then exhale and return to start. Repeat on right side for 1 rep.

