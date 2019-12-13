The Best Pilates Moves for Skiing/Snowboarding

Injuries on the mountain are often related to fatigue, especially late in the day, when your glutes are pooped and legs feel like jelly. These moves help “teach” your core to move and support the legs to overcome tiredness, while also improving balance and agility.

Crisscross

Lie on floor with legs raised, knees bent 90 degrees, shins parallel to the floor. Hold a yoga block at your chest with both hands, elbows flared, to start. Inhale, then exhale and extend right leg while you lift right shoulder and rotate toward left knee. Inhale to return to starting position, then repeat on right side for 1 rep.

