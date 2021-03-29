The Best Pillows To Help You Relieve Neck Pain And Tightness

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

There’s nothing like getting a good night’s rest. After a long day of work and/or play, we need to unwind. And when you get a solid stretch of sleep in, uou’ll feel like a million bucks the next day. But that won’t be true if you wake up with neck pain. No one wants to suffer that indignity, but a lot of people do.

When it comes to neck problems due to sleep issues, then you should know you’re not alone. Some studies have shown that up to 70% of the population has suffered from sleep-based neck pain at some point in their lives. Which is a much higher number than anyone would assume, but it makes a sort of sense.

Now, there are many different reasons why one could end up with neck problems when they wake up. One of the biggest being that a lot of people sleep in some wild positions. Positions that should not be kept in place for too long. And when you do, it’s at least an entire day of pain and stress.

But the biggest cause of why people end up with neck pain after sleeping is because of the pillow that they use. Bad pillows tend to be the leading cause of a lot of sleep-related issues. So it should come as no surprise that it’s one of the leading villains in taking your neck out back and giving it the business.

You may think that your pillow may be nice and good. Just because it feels soft when you grab hold of it, that doesn’t mean it’s right for you or for anyone really. Your pillow needs to be comfortable, but it also needs to support your head and neck. When there’s no support at night, bad news is fast on the horizon.

Having the right kind of pillow is not the easiest thing in the world to figure out. For one, everyone has different preferences in terms of softness and size. Not only that, but the way you sleep needs to be taken into account. The kind of pillow that fits for a back sleeper is maybe not the best bet for a side sleeper.

Now, we’re fully aware how difficult it can be in choosing the right pillow for you to relieve neck pain. That is why we are here though. We have gone through Amazon to find some of the best pillows out there. And guys, we think the 5 options we got for you are going to work wonders.

Finding these 5 options to help you relieve neck pain overnight wasn’t easy. Amazon is as successful as it is for a reason. The options are boundless and the pricing is hard to pass up. But by doing some deep research (ie taking a nap), we found that these 5 are so highly rated for a reason. They work like a charm.

Now, we picked 5 for a reason. We understand that everyone has different wants and needs when they hit the hay at night. But even with all of that in mind, there is one that we think is the BEST OVERALL. And that, in our minds, is the UTTU Sandwich Pillow.

Why do we think that the UTTU Sandwich Pillow is the best of the bunch? For one, the pricing is hard to beat. Which in and of itself isn’t the most important thing unless the pillow is comfortable yet supportive. And that’s what this pillow is. Thanks to the memory foam and the curved design, pressure is relieved in no time.

As we said, we do understand that everyone is different. For some reason or another, you may not want the best pillow around. Maybe you have other things in mind for your pillow purchase. Well, we got you covered with the other 4 pillows below and the categories we used to choose them will make picking the right ones a whole lot easier.

The 5 categories we used to choose these pillows are as follows: BEST OVERALL, RUNNER UP, BEST VALUE, MOST ERGONOMIC, and BEST ORGANIC PILLOW. With these 5 options wrangled for you below, there is sure to be something below that is going to help you rest easy and wake up even easier with no more neck pain.

So if you’re looking to avoid those literal pains in the neck, then one of the 5 best pillows we picked for you below will be absolute necessities. Whichever one works for you, you’ll be getting to bed with a greater sense of ease. Pick one up now and enjoy life a little more. You deserve it after the last year.

BEST OVERALL

As we said above that the UTTU Sandwich Pillow is the best of the bunch for a reason. Good reason too. A few reasons if we’re being honest. For one, the design of this pillow is hard to beat. No matter how you sleep at night, this is designed to align your neck and spine in the proper position to avoid any neck pain. All thanks to the memory foam that is used in this pillow. Memory foam that won’t harden up in the cold and will always support you. Also thanks to the actual design of it. It’s got a slight curve to it which really deepens the comfort of the pillow. And with the spring here and the summer behind it, this pillow is great because it keeps you cool at night. All of which comes at a great low price. A price that when taken with the actual efficacy of this pillow is hard to beat. The customer reviews are high on this for a reason. So avoid that neck pain and pick this bad boy up now.

Pros: Affordable, comfortable, efficient

Cons: You only get one pillow

Get It: Pick up the UTTU Sandwich Pillow ($40) at Amazon

RUNNER UP

When it comes to comfortable bedding gear, you can never go wrong with Tempur-Pedic. And this pillow is good proof of why. When you lay this pillow under your head at night, you will be drifting off to dreamland in no time. For one, it’s contoured with the perfect angle to relieve pain and strain for you side and back sleepers. Sadly, stomach sleepers aren’t all that comfortable with this pillow. But that isn’t the end of the line. It also doesn’t hurt that this is made with some of the best memory foam on the market. Truly some comfortable work going on here. It may be a little more expensive than you’d want for one pillow, but the results are hard to argue with.

Pros: Comfortable for all seasons

Cons: Expensive, not great for stomach sleepers

Get It: Pick up the Tempur-Pedic TEMPUR-Ergo Neck Pillow ($84; was $129) at Amazon

BEST VALUE

When it comes to getting pillows that will keep your neck pain-free for the future, then you need to spend a little cheddar. But you can find some real value if you know where to look. And we do know where to look. Which is how we were able to find this Beckham Hotel Collection. You’ll get two for the price of one and you’ll be all the better for it. These are classic-looking pillows, but they aren’t made like classics. They got a down alternative filling to support you in the ways you need. The cotton shell makes you feel like you’re sleeping on a cloud, keeping you cool all the time. So if you want to get more bang for your buck while relieving neck pain at night, then these are for you.

Pros: Two amazing pillows for the price of one

Cons: No memory foam to be found

Get It: Pick up the Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows ($40; was $45) at Amazon

MOST ERGONOMIC

When it comes to relieving neck pain, you’d be best served at finding a pillow with the most ergonomic design around. And this pillow from Elviros is that kind of pillow. Just take a look at it. This is the kind of pillow that is clearly meant to be used by anybody. Its design allows you to find the right position to get to sleep, while the memory foam makes it so you’re supported for the best sleep around. No more pain when this pillow is in the house. The size of it may be an issue for some, but this is the kind of pillow that can be honestly described as a game-changer. So if you want the most dynamic pillow around, you found it right here.

Pros: Comfortable and pain-relieving for all positions thanks to the incredible design

Cons: Takes up a good deal of space in bed

Get It: Pick up the Elviros Cervical Memory Foam Pillow ($50) at Amazon

BEST ORGANIC PILLOW

If you’re someone who likes to keep things organic and stay away from materials that don’t fall under that heading, then you need to find the right kind of organically made pillow to relieve your neck pain. And this pillow from Beans72 is that kind of pillow. The shell is made from unbleached cotton, so you’ll get a breathable and breezy time at night this spring and summer. It’s the filling that’s really the impressively organic part here. This filling is made from 100% Organic Buckwheat Hulls. With that filling, you’ll get the neck support you need for a great night’s rest.

Pros: Good for the environment while still being as comfortable and supportive as you need

Cons: Kind of expensive when it’s not on sale

Get It: Pick up the Beans72 Organic Buckwheat Pillow ($50; was $70) at Amazon

