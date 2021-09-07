Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Anyone that goes to the gym religiously knows that you need to have protein powders in your life. Pre/post-workout shakes that’ll fuel you up with the nutrients you need to get those muscles bigger and stronger so you aren’t wasting your time. But if you’re looking to slim down while getting stronger, you also know that there’s a lot of protein powders out there that will just not help in the losing weight department.

A lot of protein powders don’t help in the weight loss game for a few reasons. One, a lot of them are packed to the gills with protein which will make your muscles grow. And when your muscles grow, your weight goes up. Not to mention a lot of them have a lot of calories, adding to the mass increase. And you also gotta take into account how much carbs and sugars can be found in each container, as those also bulk up the body.

That is why you need to find the right kind of protein powder for your needs. Something that is filled with the protein you need to improve those muscles, but also containers that aren’t too packed too tightly with calories or carbs and the like. That way you can get yourself a slim and trim body that is just as strong as you would be with a bulkier body.

We’ve gone ahead and actually found 5 of the best protein powders for weight loss. Each item is a winner that will do some great work in your workouts. But they were all picked for specific reasons, hitting specific goals, so you can choose which one works best for you. Want something without too much sugar? Got one of them. How about one that is vegan-friendly? Present and accounted for. So scroll on down and find the one that you need right now.

The Best Protein Powder for Weight Loss

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!