The Best Protein Powder for Weight Loss

Optimum Nutrition Gold Standard Whey Muscle Building and Recovery Protein Powder GET IT!

For anyone that needs to keep sugar intake down, then you need a protein powder like this one from Optimum Nutrition. It’s got a negligible amount of sugar as well as calories, with a good amount of protein in each serving to give you the juice you need during/after your workouts.

Best for: Low Sugar

Pros: A ton of protein without all the calories in a very tasty package

Cons: Some dairy in there that can add to the mass building you’re looking to avoid

Get It: Pick up the Optimum Nutrition Gold Standard Whey Muscle Building and Recovery Protein Powder ($55) at Amazon

