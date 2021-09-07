The Best Protein Powder for Weight Loss

Shaklee Energizing Soy Protein Powder GET IT!

Want a protein powder that has the protein that’ll boost your muscles, but is mainly there to juice you up with energy? Then this Soy Protein Powder will get the job done, giving you a clean burst of energy that won’t leave you jittery or dealing with a sugar comedown.

Best for: Energizing

Pros: Keep yourself energized during your workouts while getting the protein you need with none of the jitters

Cons: Lower protein and a bit more carbs then you may want

Get It: Pick up the Shaklee Energizing Soy Protein Powder ($37) at Amazon

