2. Plank Pull

Tie the end of a battle rope to a sled, with the rest of rope extended along turf. Go to the other end of rope and hold a forearm plank, facing sled. Maintaining a straight line from head to heels, pull rope with left hand until sled reaches you. Repeat on right side for 1 set.

