The Best Resistance Bands To Use For Each Muscle Group

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

For the last year or so, we’ve all had to make adjustments in our day-to-day lives. For those that like to work out, that has meant shifting to at-home routines. Turning our homes into a gym with the equipment you can afford and that can fit in your place. One of the best being any of the Best Resistance Bands you can find.

There are a lot of resistance bands out there. And for good reason too. They’re conveniently sized, tend to cost a decent price, and are incredibly effective. But like any piece of workout equipment, you need to get specific kinds of bands to hit specific muscle groups. And we’re to help you guys get the right ones.

Going through all the options over at Amazon, we have picked out 7 of the Best Resistance Bands for specific muscle groups. We’ll detail why a specific set works for the specific muscle group and then link you over to the set we picked. Simple enough and will make life a whole lot easier for you guys.

So if you want to improve the efficacy of your home gym by focusing on the specific muscle groups you’re lacking in, check out and pick up the Best Resistance Bands we listed below. You will find results in no time and you’ll do so without hogging up all the space at home. There’s no real downside here.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!