The Best Sleep Products Of 2022 For A Better Nights Sleep

Hush Iced 2.0 Cooling Weighted Blanket GET IT!

One of the best items one can get to relax and get to sleep easier is a weighted blanket. That added weight makes it feel like you are being hugged, which will release serotonin into the system to get you to sleep quicker. Even better is that this one from Hush does all of that as well as add a strong cooling sensation to the mix, making it easier for you to get comfy in the summer and drift off to sleep with ease.

Get It: Pick up the Hush Iced 2.0 Cooling Weighted Blanket ($259) at Hush

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!