The Best Sprint Workouts to Get Faster, Build Muscle, and Drop Fat

2. The Fastest Sprint Workout

“By working out at a very high intensity for super short efforts—with full recovery in between reps—you’re training the nervous system to optimize acceleration, top speed, force production, and efficient limb movement,” explains Alain Saint-Dic, a coach at Mile High Run Club in New York, NY.

3 x 10–12 sec. at 85 percent effort (or fast but not all-out) at 8 percent incline

90-sec. recovery walk or jog

5 x 10–12 sec. at 95 percent effort (as fast as you can possibly go) at 1 percent incline

90-sec. recovery walk or jog

