The Best Sprint Workouts to Get Faster, Build Muscle, and Drop Fat

3. Hill Sprint Workout

You’ll need a steep hill about a third of a mile long (or, if you’re on the treadmill, set it to a 3.5–4.5 percent incline). “This workout will continuously push you outside your comfort zone as you increase the distance of the hill climb,” says Amanda Nurse, an elite marathoner and running coach based in Boston, MA. “Try to maintain an even effort on the way up and use the downhills as your recovery.”

And don’t underestimate the short sprints at the end: “Strides improve your running form, help to lengthen all your leg muscles, and improve your efficiency and turnover.”

Run ⅓ of the of the hill at a fast pace, then jog down at an easy pace

Run ⅔ of the hill at a fast pace, then jog down at an easy pace

Run all the way up the hill at a fast pace, then jog down at an easy pace

Rest for 2 min.

Rest for 2 min. 4 x 20 sec. sprints up the hill followed by an easy jog down

