The Best Sprint Workouts to Get Faster, Build Muscle, and Drop Fat

4. Descending Sprint Workout

“The payoff of speed efforts that get shorter and faster the closer you get to finishing is both physical, in terms of increasing your overall cardiovascular fitness, and mental,” says Nolan. “Your brain will see and know that as you progress to the shorter sprints, and that will help you go faster and faster.”

3 x 600m or 90 sec. at 80 percent effort (or 2 mph below top sprint pace) with a 2-min. recovery walk or jog in between sets

3 x 400m or 60 sec. at 90 percent effort (or 1 mph below top sprint pace) with a 90-sec. recovery walk or jog in between sets

3 x 200m or 30 sec. at 100 percent sprint speed with 1-min. recovery walk or jog in between sets

