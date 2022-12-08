Health & Fitness

The Best Sprint Workouts to Get Faster, Build Muscle, and Drop Fat

sprinting on track. sprint workouts
6
Maridav / Shutterstock 4 / 6

5. Endurance Sprint Workout

Instead of all-out sprinting, “this time, you’re focusing on sustaining your maximum velocity for an extended period of time,” explains Saint-Dic. That’s going to train your body to feel comfortable holding a faster pace for longer durations—an important element if you want to race a half-marathon or marathon.

  • 4 x 18–22 sec. at 85 percent effort at an 8 percent incline
    90-sec. recovery walk or jog
  • 4 x 18–22 sec. at 95 percent effort at a 1 percent incline
    90-sec. recovery walk or jog

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!

Back to top
SkyWellness_Premium Equity Slot_FreeGiftCreative_November_300x490
More from Health & Fitness