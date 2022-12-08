The Best Sprint Workouts to Get Faster, Build Muscle, and Drop Fat

6. Power Sprint Workout

Two hundred meters is about an eighth of a mile or half of a track lap—a super easy distance to wrap your head around. “It’s a great distance to improve endurance while also improving anaerobic power and capacity,” says Nurse. “Thanks to equally long recovery, you should feel good enough to sprint again when you reach the next 200 meters.”

15 x 200m (or ⅛ mile) at a hard effort

Do a 200m recovery speed walk or jog between sets

