The Best Steroid Alternatives For Building Muscle

When it comes to working out, we all need a little help. Especially if you’re looking to build up your muscle. You can spend all day long lifting weights and doing all of that jazz. But if you’re not supplementing your workout with the proper fuel and nutrients you need to get the best results possible, you’re just spending a lot of time working out for nothing.

That’s why you need to use something to get your body ready. To get your body in the proper state to build those muscles properly. You want to look your best so you want to do it all properly. Which means you need to take a pre-workout and a protein shake after your workout. But plenty of people don’t just stop there. For some, there are also steroids to improve muscle mass.

When a lot of people think of steroids, they tend to think of what is actually anabolic steroids. Anabolic steroids being a synthetic form of testosterone that will greatly improve the body’s ability to build muscle by greatly improving the body’s rate of protein synthesis and/or decreasing protein degradation rates. But they aren’t made for such purposes. They are actually made to be used to treat certain hormonal conditions or muscle-wasting conditions.

People using anabolic steroids simply to build muscle tend to lead to some bad news. That’s because they aren’t being used properly. The body that is being pumped up with these kinds of hormones is not going to react well. There are a lot of side effects that crop up using anabolic steroids. Effects such as paranoia and hyper aggression and kidney/liver problems and heart issues and blood pressure issues. So much to list that it’s overwhelming.

Not only do the effects of using anabolic steroids do a number on your body, but you can also get hooked on them. You’ll withdraw if you stop using them. Dealing with withdrawal symptoms like fatigue and insomnia and depression and serious mood swings is not great. You may see your muscle growth explode, but it’ll end up being worthless with the damage done to your system by this fake testosterone.

It’s easy to understand why people that are desperate to improve their muscle mass use anabolic steroids. They are incredibly effective and the results come fast. One such study saw a bodybuilder followed for a year and the results show that he “gained about 15 pounds of muscle, increased his lower-body strength by about 16% and added an inch to his 25-inch quads and 17-inch biceps.”

People will tend to overlook those numerous downsides to see such results. People want to look good. But it doesn’t have to be this way. There are options that will help you grow your body without giving it such a massive beating. You may not end up looking like Arnold Schwarzenneger, but you can still look good and feel good all the while. And there are steroid alternatives you could use.

While people may think of anabolic steroids when they hear the word steroids, there are alternatives. It’s not just a one-size-fits-all, as there are many workout supplements that fall under this description. The description can be called “Legal Steroids“. Not all supplements are the same, but they tend to have ingredients like protein, creatine, caffeine, branched-chain amino acids, and beta-alanine. Some combination of them or all of them together.

Having these legal steroids in your workout routine will help lead to some great results. Again, not Mr. Olypmia style results. But you’ll see better results. Creatine being a big element of that, as it helps greatly improve muscle mass. You’ll still want to keep away from supplements that claim to be legal, as some may have Dimethylamylamine (DMAA). If they do, it’s illegal and you should steer clear for your health.

When it comes to anything in the physical fitness racket, there are so many options out there for you to pick up some steroid alternatives. So much so that you might not know what to get, especially if you want to stay healthy while you pack on the muscles. This is why we’re here to help you guys out. Because we went through Amazon to pick 5 of the Best Steroid Alternatives for you guys to use.

All 5 of these Best Steroid Alternatives will work wonders for you guys. But we think that there is one that stands above the rest. And the BEST OVERALL in our minds is the EFX Sports Kre-Alkalyn. We think that because of how simply effective it is. Using some pure creatine, your body will get the proper fuel it needs to rebuild and recover for quicker muscle-building time. All in easy-to-swallow capsules that come in an incredibly affordable container.

But we all know that everyone has different wants and needs. This is why we picked the other 4 for you guys to choose from. All 5 of which we picked under different categories so you can pick the ones that work for you. Categories which follow: BEST OVERALL, RUNNER UP, BEST VALUE, BEST AFFORDABLE OPTION, and BEST ESTROGEN BLOCKER.

Any of these steroid alternatives will work wonders for you. So you can pick any of these and come out winning in the end. If you want all the help you can get building up your muscle so you can look your best, then you should pick one of these up now. That way you can stay healthy and look amazing. All you gotta do is scroll down and make a choice.

BEST OVERALL

As we said above, we think this is the best of the best steroid alternatives out there. Because it is the one that comes packed to the gills with creatine. A clean and pure creatine that will do a better job at refueling and refreshing those muscles after a workout. With this kind of creatine, you’ll be getting the best results possible if you’re looking to build up your muscles. Not only that, but it’ll help you perform at the peak of your powers. Beyond your peak, that way the results of your workout will help the creatine deliver even better results. All in an easy to ingest capsule that comes in a container that is beyond affordable.

PROS: Affordable, clean, and stable creatine will help your body rebuild its muscle mass in a much more efficient and effective way

CONS: There are no other ingredients to help fuel your body, just creatine.

Get It: Pick up the EFX Sports Kre-Alkalyn ($26) at Amazon

RUNNER UP

For a different angle in the steroid alternative game, this supplement is quite an effective little number. By using concentrated doses of Arachidonic Acid in each capsule, your body is going to see a big improvement in muscle mass growth, as well as recovery time. Not only that, but you’ll start being able to break past those plateaus you’re hitting. This is all-natural too, since trace elements of this Acid can be found in tons of the foods we eat. Not enough to boost the body’s response to workouts. For example, you’d have to eat over 4,700 eggs to get the same amount that’s found in one capsule. With this clean and pure supplement part of your workout routine, you’ll be on the right path to hitting your fitness goals and breaking past them.

PROS: Simple and efficient to use, these capsules filled with this all-natural Arachidonic Acid will deliver some amazing results to your pump

CONS: Made with just this Acid. Nothing else to help boost your body with other vitamins and nutrients.

Get It: Pick up the Enhanced Athlete Arachidonic Acid Supplement ($32) at Amazon

BEST VALUE

Another way you can help yourself boost muscle mass growth is by adjusting your testosterone levels. You can pick up something like this supplement to help your body increase its testosterone to healthier levels. Not just that, but it’ll also help keep estrogen levels down. Estrogen can keep your muscles from properly rebuilding. You need that good testosterone. And this supplement will do all of that with all-natural ingredients. Ingredients like Tribulus, fenugreek, and zinc amongst others. With all of this combined together, you’ll see a healthy boost in testosterone levels. Clinically tested results nonetheless. Strength and muscle mass will improve at the rate you want. How can you say no to that? At this price and with this amount of capsules, you won’t be spending too much to keep this a part of your routine. And when you see the results, you won’t have a problem re-upping when the time comes.

PROS: All natural results that’ll give you the boost you want without leaving any lingering effects

CONS: The results won’t be as impressive as they would be with a creatine based alternative

Get It: Pick up the MHP Clinical Strength T-Bomb 3xtreme ($34) at Amazon

BEST AFFORDABLE OPTION

If you are looking to make all these improvements on a budget, then you’re in luck. You can spend a little bit of money to get some great results. Obviously not as impressive as the results creatine can deliver. But you can pick up this Supplement to get yourself a nice boost in testosterone levels. With all-natural ingredients like ashwagandha, Tribulus, and Maca root amongst many others, your body will see a pretty sizable improvement in Testosterone levels. When those levels improve, your strength will increase as will your stamina. You’ll have more energy to tackle the workouts. And with the T levels flowing freely, you will see a great amount of muscle growth. All in this clean and all-natural container that won’t break the bank.

PROS: Affordable, effective at improving your T levels

CONS: Not gonna deliver the results of creatine and it needs to be used in tandem with a solid workout routine to be truly effective

Get It: Pick up the Agobi Herbal Testosterone Male Enhance Supplement ($21; was $23) at Amazon

BEST ESTROGEN BLOCKER

For some men, a problem they may not even realize is there is a higher level of estrogen than they need. The levels may not even be all that high. They just may be higher than the T levels, which will greatly affect your body’s ability to properly rebuild after a workout. You won’t see the muscle growth you want. If estrogen is a problem for you, then you may want to pick up this supplement. Stir it in your drink so your body will see a decrease in those estrogen levels so you can have the right T to E ratios again. All because this supplement, Diindolylmethane, will help to block estrogen from increasing. You’ll also see some other benefits, such as clearer skin and detoxing the system so the body can run smoothly. It may not deliver the greatest results in the world the way creatine does, but it can help you out in the long term to get these levels evened back out.

PROS: Estrogen shouldn’t be a problem anymore

CONS: Doesn’t have the same oomph as other steroid alternatives

Get It: Pick up the Bulksupplements Diindolylmethane Powder ($35) at Amazon

