The Best UV Sanitizers to Keep Your Home and Gadgets Germ-free

We’re all trying our best. We’re working from home, still washing our hands constantly, wiping surfaces after everything. But one super-effective way to disinfect and sanitize is by using UV light. It’s naturally germicidal, killing over 99 percent of bacteria and germs. So we gathered up seven of the best UV sanitizers we could find and listed them below. Pick one up today.

From hand-held wands that you can use all over the house, to disinfecting boxes for your phone, watch, keys, and jewelry, to a portable soft bag that lets you sanitize and disinfect no matter where you are? These are the best UV sanitizers on Amazon.

Environmentally friendly UV-C light reduces the need for harsh, harmful chemicals, wipes, or sprays. It’s the same technology utilized in hospitals to sterilize medical tools. It can help to eliminate bacteria, viruses, fungus, molds, etc. on surfaces of most household and personal items. UV-C LED light technology also removes odors, bacteria, and dust motes, which cause splenitis, pneumonia, asthma, and allergies.

UV light penetrates the coronavirus and kills it where it sits, destroying its nucleic acid, replication ability, and/or protein structure. Coronavirus—and any other germs, bacteria, or various grossness—doesn’t stand a chance.

The Best UV Sanitizers You Can Buy

Even without the current health scare, a UV light sanitizer is a solid investment. Pick one up to keep your EDC clean and germ-free. And get a portable light or wand to use where ever you travel or work. They’re totally safe for electronics, and most have safety features that prevent the light from harming your skin or eyes.

Around the house, it’s perfect for the remote, gaming consoles and controllers, doorknobs, and so much more. In the kitchen, sterilize all the surfaces and appliances that you—and everyone else in the home—touch constantly. Faucet handles, cupboard knobs, fridge handles, coffee pots, and more.

It’s ideal for hotel rooms or vacation rentals. You can sterilize and sanitize sinks and appliances, tv remotes, door handles, bedspreads, towels, and sheets, and even ice buckets.

And at the office: think about your work keyboard or mouse. Or the phone handle on your desk. Doorknobs and handles. Conference room devices and chair arms. Eww. Gross, every one of them. Get them sanitized and disinfected.

And of course, there’s your phone. That essential, disgusting device that you’re constantly pawing at. Did you know your phone has 10 times more germs than a toilet seat? And you touch it—on average—80 times a day? Get it sanitized completely while charging it with one of these amazing devices. You’ll never look at it the same way again.

So pick up a UV light sanitizer today. You’ll live healthier and cleaner, and you’ll have peace of mind knowing the whole household is free from viruses and germs.

