BBTshop Mini UV Sanitizer Travel Wand GET IT!

Take your UV sanitizer with you anywhere you go—travel, office, anywhere. It’s powered by USB or via four AAA batteries (not included). And, it automatically shuts off if it’s pointed up, so those harmful UV rays can’t shine into your eyes. Clever.

Get It: Pick up the BBTshop Mini UV Sanitizer Travel Wand ($23) at Amazon

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!