HoMedics UV-Clean Phone Sanitizer

One of the more popular phone sanitizers on Amazon, the compact HoMedics unit is rechargeable, sanitizes in less than a minute, and comes in black, red, or purple. Users rave about it. One caveat: Larger phones like the Galaxy 10 or iPhone 11 may not fit inside.

Get It: Pick up the HoMedics UV-Clean Phone Sanitizer ($80) at Amazon

