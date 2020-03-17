The Best UV Sanitizers to Keep Your Home and Gadgets Germ-free

La Roskey UV Toothbrush Sanitizer GET IT!

Toothbrushes play a huge role in disease transmission and increase the risk of infection. And if you knew how many germs lived on your toothbrush, you’d be grossed out regardless, coronavirus or no. This device eliminates up to 99 percent of microorganisms on your toothbrush in just one minute. All brush heads are compatible.

Get It: Pick up the La Roskey UV Toothbrush Sanitizer ($23) at Amazon

