If eyes are the proverbial windows to the soul, then that would technically make the surrounding skin the window frames, right? No matter how pristine those windows are, nobody’s going to notice them if their frames are cracked, discolored, and drooping. That’s the logic we’re following today, and precisely why it’s imperative to pay attention to this sensitive region sooner rather than later.

As men age, grievances about tired-looking eyes rank amongst the most common complaints. That’s because the eyes are typically the first area of a man’s face that start to show the tell-tale signs of aging. Here, the tissue tends to be thinner and more delicate, making it more susceptible to indicators of aging, such as fine lines, dark circles, and puffiness. Your skin also loses a little more of its elasticity with each passing year, which leads to sagging lids and more pronounced hollows beneath the eyeballs.

Thankfully, it’s never too late to develop a skincare routine to help combat the signs of aging. While there are plenty of self-proclaimed miracle lotions and potions on the market, many are ineffective. So to get you started, we’re taking a look at some of the best products that are proven to revive your tired-looking eyes. From tightening tissue and reducing wrinkles to brightening dark circles for a more youthful appearance, here are some trusted treatments that men swear by.