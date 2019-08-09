Best Budget Find: The Ordinary Caffeine Solution 5% + EGCG Get It

High-quality skincare products that actually work don’t need to cost an arm and a leg, and The Ordinary is proof of that. Known for their effective solutions and extremely reasonable price points, the award-winning company is a cult favorite, but their Caffeine Solution 5% + EGCG is a standout star. Formulated with a 5% concentration of caffeine and highly purified Epigallocatechin Gallatyl Glucoside (EGCG) extracted from green tea leaves, this serum packs a serious punch. “Independent studies have shown that topical use of caffeine and EGCG can help reduce looks of puffiness and of dark circles in the eye contour,” according to The Ordinary.

Fans praise this product for its ability to quickly brighten fatigued under-eye skin and reduce swelling for a younger-looking complexion. Using the dropper, simply massage a small amount onto the area each morning and evening. “Really impressed with this product,” reads one of the recent online reviews of the product. “I’ve only been using it for 3 days and it’s already made a difference.” The best part? You can pick up a 30ml bottle online for less than $7.