Best for Deep Hydration: Perricone MD Lightweight Moisturizer Get It

It’s no secret that hydration is a key component in keeping your skin looking its best. Joseph Andrews is a men’s grooming expert, founder of BluMaan hair styling products, and lifestyle YouTube personality with more than 1.5 million subscribers. His favorite is the Lightweight Moisturizer from Perricone MD. Part of their new CBx for Men collection, the fast-absorbing moisturizer is made with phytocannabinoids (which are naturally derived from hemp plants), and is packed with potent antioxidant benefits to leave skin feeling soothed and refreshed.

“It’s extremely lightweight, leaving no clammy residue or stickiness, yet makes your skin feel very soft and hydrated,” says Andrews. “It does a great job of firming up the skin just enough to reduce dark circles while leaving the skin around your eyes with a natural glow as opposed to a greasy shine.” In addition to reducing fine lines and evening skin tone, the moisturizer has a subtle herbaceous scent that lightly radiates all day long.

[$33; perriconemd.com]