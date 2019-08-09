Best for Fighting Puffiness: Kiehl’s Creamy Eye Treatment with Avocado Get It

Guys who suffer from puffy eyes know that it doesn’t necessarily matter how much sleep you get―sometimes the persistent swelling decides it’s here to stay. “With aging, the tissues around your eyes, including some of the muscles supporting your eyelids, weaken, according to the Mayo Clinic. Normal fat that helps support the eyes can then move into the lower eyelids, causing the lids to appear puffy. Fluid also may accumulate in the space below your eyes, adding to the swelling.” Luckily, Kiehl’s has a quick fix that can help alleviate the issue.

Robin James is a grooming and lifestyle guru on YouTube and founder of Man For Himself. His go-to choice is Kiehl’s Creamy Eye Treatment with Avocado. “I never got on board with the whole avocado trend,” he says. “I don’t want it on my toast; and no, I don’t want it in my smoothie…but I will have it under my eyes.” The moisturizing under-eye cream is infused with nourishing avocado oil, shea butter, and beta-carotene. “A little goes a long way,” James advises. “Tap delicately around the eye area to stimulate blood flow and bring some much-needed color back to your face.”

[$48; kiehls.com]