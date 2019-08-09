Best for Long-Term Volume: Injectable Tear Trough Fillers

In some cases, it doesn’t matter how many creams, serums, or solutions you slather on your face. Those pesky dark circles are there to stay because they’re actually visible shadows caused by the deepening of the hollow beneath the eye (known as the tear trough). In those scenarios, it might be worth considering a more drastic, longer-lasting solution. Under-eye dermal fillers can actually be injected into the trough to fill out the gaps. “I’ve been seeing more men getting filler as the popularity of it has been increasing,” says Anna Karp, M.D., dermatologist at The Skin Institute of New York and clinical assistant professor of dermatology at NYU Langone Health. “Getting filler placed in the tear troughs helps you look more refreshed,” she adds. “The eyes appear less sunken and it makes discoloration less prominent. It looks natural, like you got a lot of sleep,” she says. “I like using Restylane for the tear trough, but there are other quality choices from Juvederm also.”

Despite its popularity, it’s still considered a riskier procedure because of its proximity to the eye itself. Be sure to consult a board-certified doctor (like a dermatologist or plastic surgeon) to find out if tear trough filler might be the correct solution for your specific needs. One syringe can typically be used for both eyes and will cost approximately $500 to $1,500, depending where you live. Although it’s a bit of an investment, patients swear by the treatment and according to Karp, the results usually last up to a year.