Best for Reducing Wrinkles: Brickell Restoring Eye Cream for Men

For guys battling stubborn fine lines and wrinkles, break out the big guns with Brickell Restoring Eye Cream for Men. Legions of social media users swear by the eye cream for its anti-aging abilities. Not only does it dramatically reduce dark circles, under-eye bags, and crow’s feet, but it also features a quick-absorbing formula that increases blood circulation and collagen production around the eyes for a refreshed look.

Each jar is loaded with natural components that have been clinically proven to rejuvenate dulled skin. One of the main components is Matrixyl 3000—a blend of protein peptides shown to boost collagen and reduce wrinkles by 45 percent in two months. Other powerhouse ingredients include methylsulfonylmethane (a nutrient found in superfoods like spinach that brightens skin by correcting pigmentation issues and diminishing age spots) and hydrating hyaluronic acid (a superior moisturizer that retains more than 1,000 times its weight in water). One 0.5-ounce jar will last approximately 45 days if used day and night as recommended.

[$40; brickellmensproducts.com]