The Best Weight Gainers for Men

MuscleMeds Carnivor Mass Protein Gainer

You may be looking to bulk up, but with more of an eye towards strength training than actual mass building. Well, this powder has 710 calories per serving, so it’ll help aid in mass growth but not in too overwhelming a way. What helps in the strength aspect is that it’s made with Beef protein and creatine monohydrate to really get those muscles bigger and stronger.

Best for: Strength

Pros: Beef protein and creatine monohydrate come together to bulk you up and add a ton of strength to your life

Cons: Won’t get you as bulky as others with only 710 calories per serving as compared to the high counts as others

Get It: Pick up the MuscleMeds Carnivor Mass Protein Gainer ($48) at Amazon

