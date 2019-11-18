Health & Fitness

The Best Weighted Blankets for Gifting

weighted blankets for gifting
7
Walmart 3 / 7

Best for Kids

GET IT!

Tranquility 12 lbs.

Walmart’s exclusive brand costs substantially less than some others, and it’s available in a veriety of weights, from 12 to 20 pounds. The 12-pounder is ideal for kids and teens for may reasons. It’s got a washable cover. Plus, if they don’t like or use it (we all know how finicky kids can be) you didn’t spend a ton of money on it.

Give It: Save $15 on the 12-lb. Tranquility Weighted Blanket ($35; was $50) at Walmart

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!

Back to top
More from Health & Fitness