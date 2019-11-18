The Best Weighted Blankets for Gifting

Best for Dual Action Comfort GET IT!

Purple + Gravity Weighted Blanket

This one utilizes dual-sided technology so you can choose either the cozy or the cool side and snuggle up in 35 pounds of comfort any time of the year. With a half-pound of evenly distributed weighted beads you get give you the perfect pressure, making relaxing incredibly easy.

Give It: Pick up the Purple + Gravity Weighted Blanket ($299) at Purple

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!