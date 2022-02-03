The Best Weighted Jump Ropes to Boost Your Cardio

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

A lot of folks like to start their New Year with a resolution to get into shape. Whether that’s you or not, there’s nothing like getting a good workout in during the day. Especially if you do it from home. Avoiding the trip to an overcrowded gym that costs way too much to get into is only a benefit in our eyes. But there is some work that needs to be done in getting a suitable home gym set up.

Space is something you have to take into account when you set up a home gym. There are plenty of pieces of equipment out there one can get for the home. But if it can’t fit, then you’re outta luck. Once you figure out what kinda workouts you wanna do and what that requires, you start hunting. But no matter what workout you want to do, there’s nothing like having a jump rope in your life.

A jump rope is great for many reasons. Maybe the biggest is how little space it takes up. You just roll it up and put it away when it’s not being used. Simple. But really, the best thing about it is how simple it is to use while offering you a ton of health benefits. You get some muscle toning in your lower body. You build up your stamina and your reflexes. You can use it in many different kinds of workouts, from boxing to CrossFit and the like.

Buying a jump rope isn’t all that simple anymore. Sure, you can buy an old-school jump rope that will help improve your speed and your agility. But now there are weighted jump ropes to take into account. The heavier the rope, the more muscle you build. You’ll still see speed and stamina improvements, but it’s really the strength improvements that skyrocket. Depending on what you are looking to do, you got many options to work with.

To help you guys whittle down the options, we have gone ahead and picked out some fantastic weighted jump ropes. For you guys that wanna build up strength with some equipment that won’t take up so much space, we got you covered. Each item we picked falls under a different category. From beginners to vets, there’s something here for all of you. Just scroll on down and make the choice that works best for you.

Best Weighted Jump Ropes

Best Adjustable

Guteauto Weighted Cordless Jump Rope

An adjustable jump rope is great because it makes it easy for you to make sure the rope is the perfect length for you. Not to mention it can be used perfectly for others in the house. The adjustability also means it can be used for different kinds of workouts. And this one comes with a counter to keep track of your progress and weighted handles to make the workout just a bit more difficult for better results.

Best Smart Option

Cono Adjustable Jump Rope

A smart jump rope like this one is gonna be great for anyone to have. The handles can have the weight-adjusted to go higher and add more difficulty to your workout. But it’s the ability to connect to an app on your phone and keep track of your progress that really makes this ideal. Takes a little bit of the work out of your hands so you can focus on the physical part of working out.

Best Ball Bearing Smooth Skipping Rope

VOXLOVA Weighted Jump Rope

For the smoothest jump roping experience, you want one that is made with ball bearings. And these weighted options from VOXLOVA are made with them, so you can get this 1lb jump rope going as smoothly as you can. Once you get the rhythm figured out, that is.

Best Heavy Rope

Proud Panda Heavy Jump Ropes

When it comes to a heavy jump rope, you can’t go wrong with this one from Proud Panda. The customer reviews are so high because it’s incredibly durable and has the kinda grips that make it easy for you to get a workout in. No matter which weight option you choose, this one is a winner.

Best 1lb

Gaoykai Weighted Jump Rope

A 1lb rope is pretty heavy. Much heavier than a regular ole jump rope. But it’s not the heaviest you can work with. This is like an in-betweener. If you’re looking to make the upgrade from lower-end jump ropes to something a bit heavier, Gaoykai has the kind of durable and comfortable jump rope for you.

Best 1/4lb

Pulse Weighted Jump Rope Set

Going up to a 1/4 pound is the next step for anyone looking to leave their old jump rope behind and see some muscle built. And with this set, you can get that as well as a 1/2 pound rope to make the transition to the next stage even higher. Switch em out on the detachable and comfortable handles to make the perfect workout for you.

Best 2lb

Ader 2 lb Blue Heavy Power Jump Rope

You may not think 2lbs is a lot to deal with when you’re jumping rope. But trust us, it’s a real workout. And you’ll see that when you pick up this Ader model. Comfortable handles are included on this one to make it easier for you to churn out each turn of this exercise.

Best 3lb

RENRANRING Weighted Jump Rope

This is for you guys out there looking to make the final step in the heavy jump rope game. For vets only. This is a heavy-duty piece of equipment that is made to last. The handles may not be as high-end as other jump ropes. But you’re really gonna be powering through a workout with this. This is made so well it’ll be with you a while.

Check out the Daily Deals over at Amazon

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!