Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Pretty wild to think that we’re almost a week into April at this point in time. Feels just like yesterday we were all getting our New Year Resolutions in order. All sorts of people trying to get ready to lose weight and get in shape. By now, you’re either still going strong or you’ve abandoned them a long time ago. Nothing to feel too bad about. It happens.

But if you did give up on a fitness-based resolution or you never started one, there’s no time better than the present to get yourself into a routine to make your body healthier. Especially right now. Gyms are opening up again and are safer than they were a year ago. And you may want to get back into shape because we’re right around the corner from beach season.

Spring is here and brings around the warmer weather. But it’s not time for hitting the beach just yet. But soon enough, it’s going to get to that point. And after all these months locked inside because of a virus and then the winter compounded on top of it, we may not be feeling up to showing off on the beach. But that can change if you hunker down and make some changes.

After all this time stuck in lockdown, you either have a home gym set up or you don’t. If not, you can definitely start building one up. Especially now since it’s getting warmer out and you can work up a sweat in the sun. But you don’t have to do that. You can certainly sign back up for a gym membership if you’re comfortable. All that matters is that you’re willing and able to put in the work.

Whichever option you roll with, you will still need some help. Not just help in getting the workouts done properly or having someone there to motivate you. We mean you will need help in making sure you get the best workout results possible. Because you can certainly workout and see some good results if you go it alone. But you won’t see the kind of results that will impress if you don’t start using whey protein powders.

Now, there are a lot of protein powder products out there. It can be hard to choose from all the options. So why would whey protein be the way to go? Well, if you’re looking to put on mass and not just slim down, you’ll want to use whey protein. Because the very elements that makeup whey protein will help your muscles recover and build-up while packing you with healthy mass.

That is because whey protein is one of the primary proteins found in dairy products. It’s actually a by-product of the cheese-making process. When you get whey protein in your system, you will get all sorts of essential amino acids that the body needs to properly function and recover. With everything else that you can find in protein powders, you will be in a much better position to sculpt your body the way you want.

As we said above, there is seriously an overwhelming supply of protein powders out there. Even when you narrow the search down to whey protein powders, you’re not really thinning the herd all that deeply. So to help you guys out, we have gone out there and done a little research. And we come back with, in our minds, the Best Whey Protein Powders available on Amazon.

Amazon is always full to the brim with the best products around. So it should be no surprise that we went out and found the Best Whey Protein Powders on there. It took some time, but we managed to whittle these choices down to 5 great options. Not only that, but we did so with the limit of these options falling under $60 in 5-pound containers. But there is one we think is the top of the heap.

In our minds, the BEST OVERALL whey protein powder under $60 is the Body Fortress Super Advanced Whey Protein Powder. For one, it is not just under $60. But it is significantly under $60. Even with the price that low, you’re getting a ton of protein powder. And it’s protein powder chock full of all the nutrients you need in addition to whey. All in an amazingly flavorful package.

But we understand everyone has different likes and wants. One container that works for one may not work for another. So that’s why we picked out 5 in total. 5 options that we picked with different categories in mind. The categories are as follows: BEST OVERALL, RUNNER UP, BEST UNFLAVORED POWDER, BEST CUSTOMER REVIEWS, and BEST SMALL CONTAINER.

Any of these options are going to help you guys reach your goals. By the time beach season is here, you will have the body that everyone will be impressed with. All you gotta do is pick up one of the best whey protein powders from our options below. At these prices, you can’t afford to pass them up.

BEST OVERALL

As mentioned above, we think this whey protein powder is the best of the bunch. For one, when you’re looking for something affordable, $34 is hard to beat. Especially in a container with 5 pounds worth of powder in it. Even better when you’re looking for effective protein powder under $60. And when it’s this effective, you can’t go wrong. Tons of protein to fuel you up. All the supplements you need to energize you and tackle the day. After a serious workout, you’ll be ready to kick back and let the body stitch itself back together better than before. And it’s hard to beat how tasty this really is. There’s a bunch of flavor options, all of which make it taste like you’re enjoying a sweet treat. So do yourself a favor and pick up this container now to fuel you up for some spring workout sessions.

Get It: Pick up the Body Fortress Super Advanced Whey Protein Powder ($34) at Amazon

RUNNER UP

If you’re looking for the next best thing, you could certainly do a lot worse than picking up this container. You get 5 pounds of some of the most effective whey protein powder on the market. All for under $60. Sure, it’s just under $60. But it’s not gonna let you down. You’ll certainly get all your money’s worth with this in tow. All the fuel and supplemental boosting you need to get the best workouts possible. There’s a reason it’s standing at 4.7 out of 5-star rating with over 22,000 customer reviews on Amazon. People love having this in their life. Not the least of which is because, with the flavor options available, it’s smooth going down.

Get It: Pick up the Optimum Nutrition Gold Standard 100% Whey Protein Powder ($59) at Amazon

BEST UNFLAVORED POWDER

With a lot of protein powders, there’s a real drive to pump them up with flavor. Make them easy to go down. But maybe you’re not looking to chug an entire bottle full of something that tastes like chocolate or fruity pebbles. You just want to get the straight stuff delivered with no muss or fuss. Well, this bottle is here for your very to-the-point needs. 5 pounds of effective whey protein powder to fill you up with all you need to make the most out of a workout. Pick up this container and get your body nice and jacked for all those leering eyes on the beach.

Get It: Pick up the Nutricost Whey Protein Isolate ($46) at Amazon

BEST CUSTOMER REVIEWS

There is something to be said for customer reviews. When you can see what the prevailing feeling is for a new product you’re looking to try out, then you have some first-hand accounts. We may be a worthy source (we hope), but seeing over 7,000 people praise the efficacy of this whey protein powder is hard to beat. Over 7,000 reviews have given this container a 4.6 out of 5-star rating. This means that people have been beyond happy with the results they’ve seen with this powder in their routine. And these results can be yours if you pick them up now. No time like the present, right?

Get It: Pick up the Levels Grass Fed 100% Whey Protein ($60) at Amazon

BEST SMALL CONTAINER

Maybe you’re looking to get started with a workout routine but aren’t looking to start the most in-depth workout. Maybe going 3 times a week or something. If you’re not going every day, then you don’t need 5 pounds of protein powder. You can get by with something like this container. 1.6 pounds of fantastically effective whey protein powder to get you nice and fueled for your workouts. All with the brand new flavoring of Fruity Pebbles. Can’t go wrong with that in your life.

Get It: Pick up the Dymatize ISO100 Hydrolyzed Protein Powder ($30) at Amazon

Check out the Daily Deals over at Amazon

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

Check out The 5 Best White Noise Machines To Get Better Sleep

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!