Working out from home is hard to beat. Getting everything you need done without leaving the home, away from the crowds and high membership rates is the height of comfort. All you need to worry about is getting the right workout gear into the home. And to make sure your body stays limber, you should pick up the best workout mats around.

Having a workout mat in your life is going to make it a whole lot easier to do workouts like Yoga at home. Sure, you could stretch out and get your body loose without one. But having one under you is going to make things easier because of the support and comfort it offers up for you.

You want to make sure you’re doing your stretches and workouts properly. Which means you don’t want to slip or slide or just be out of position in any way. A good workout mat can provide such help. But it isn’t as simple as just buying any ole mat around. You need to look for the best workout mats for your needs.

There are all kinds of workout mats that you can pick up for all different kinds of uses. You can go for Outdoor Mats, Weight Lifting Mats, Yoga, HIIT Workouts, Large Mats, and Thick Mats. Sure, some can be used for different purposes if need be. But you want to focus on the one that is going to check the box that you live in.

To make the search easier for you, we have gone out and found 7 of the best workout mats around. Using the different kinds of mats as a guide, you can be sure that there is something for you. All you gotta do is scroll down and see the choices we have laid out for you and pick the one that’ll make your routine easier.

Best Outdoor Mat: XGEAR Yoga Mat

If you got a hankering to do your workout outside, you should get an outdoor-friendly workout mat. Not just so you can keep yourself clear of the dirt on the floor with the support and protection a workout mat offers. But also because you want one that is easy to clean and won’t fall apart from being used in the elements. Something like this option from XGEAR. It’s nice and thick for protection, as well as anti-slip so you don’t gotta worry too much when you’re using it. Then you just need to clean it with soap and water when you’re done with it. Easy as can be. Durable and supporting at a great low price. Hard to argue with that.

Get It: Pick up the XGEAR Yoga Mat ($27) at Amazon

Best Weight Lifting Mat: ProsourceFit Puzzle Exercise Mat

If you want to weight lift with a mat underneath you, then you need to get a mat that will offer you plenty of traction so you don’t fall, a lot of support so you don’t pull a muscle, and a lot of space to work with. Which is why you should pick up this ProsourceFit set, which allows you to puzzle piece together a mat based on your work area. That way you can set up a whole little home gym for yourself to make all your equipment surrounded by a workout mat that is incredibly thick and durable. And for weightlifting purposes, it won’t take any damage from any equipment being dropped. It might be a bit pricey, but it’s worth it if you got the space and the need.

Get It: Pick up the ProsourceFit Puzzle Exercise Mat ($105) at Amazon

Best Yoga Mat: BalanceFrom GoYoga Exercise Mat

For a yoga mat, you don’t need to go crazy. You want something that’s mobile enough to carry around with you but thick enough to give you the support you need. And you don’t want to spend too much money for something so small and simple. Which is where BalanceFrom comes in to help you. Because you got this yoga mat here with the protection and support you need thanks to the grip that each side of this mat is made with. It’s wide enough to give you the space you need to spread out. And it’s got a carrying strap to make it easy to transport to your living room or to a yoga class.

Get It: Pick up the BalanceFrom GoYoga Exercise Mat ($21) at Amazon

Best HIIT Workout Mat: BEAUTYOVO Large Yoga Mat

Like to do HIIT workouts? It’s a hard-hitting and effective workout style that gets you some amazing results in no time. If you want a workout mat to compliment your HIIT routine, then you need something strong and sturdy. Also, you would be wise to get something sizable so you can move around the mat to hit each of the workouts in a different space, allow you to stretch out. And that’s why you should get this BEAUTYOVO mat. It’s sizable and it’s thick, so you don’t have to worry about it splitting on you. It’s got an amazing grip so you won’t slip or falter during a workout. All for a pretty decent price for a mat this size.

Get It: Pick up the BEAUTYOVO Large Yoga Mat ($66; was $80) at Amazon

Best Large Mat: Square36 Large Exercise Mat

For a simple workout mat that covers a large area, then you’ll want to pick up the Square36 mat. It’s quite sizable so you can spread out or have others work out with you. It’s thick, so it can handle the workout load with cracking (not as thick as the HIIT mat above). You can roll it up and put it away in the closet when it’s not in use. And it’s easy to clean. You may have to spend a little more than you want, but this will give you the space you want to work out.

Get It: Pick up the Square36 Large Exercise Mat ($170) at Amazon

Best Thick Mat: Amazon Basics 1/2-Inch Extra Thick Exercise Mat

Want a workout mat that you can bring around with you that’s thicker than most? AmazonBasics has a workout mat just for you then. As per usual with this brand, AmazonBasics has made a mat that is incredibly affordable and incredibly durable. You can work out anywhere you so desire without worrying about slipping or your posture thanks to this thick mat. Roll it up, pick up the carrying strap, and get to work wherever you want. This is a fantastic little piece of gear.

Get It: Pick up the Amazon Basics 1/2-Inch Extra Thick Exercise Mat ($21) at Amazon

Best Value Mat: GYMENIST Thick Exercise Mat

You don’t have to spend all that much money to get yourself a nice workout mat. But even for most of the affordable options, GYMENIST is here with the best value around. For just $13, you can get a thick exercise mat that can go anywhere and handle any workout you throw at it. Roll it up, pick up the strap, and then unload it when you get to where you’re working out. From there, the sturdy craft and the grip of this mat will give you the support you need to make the most out of any workout. For this price, you can’t lose.

Get It: Pick up the GYMENIST Thick Exercise Mat ($13) at Amazon

