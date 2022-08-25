What It Means to Serve and Be a Selfless Leader

The Talking Series is a weekly segment that delves deeper into topics discussed by guests on the Men’s Journal Everyday Warrior Podcast.

What separates those who are good from those who are great? We believe it’s a combination of hard work, talent, dedication, and drive. That’s reasonably accurate, except when discussing leadership. Sure, those traits come into play, but they’re not defining features. Two things determine the quality of leadership: relationships and focus. Good leaders have transactional relationships with those they lead and focus on how best to utilize each person’s skills to achieve success. In contrast, great leaders build transformative relationships with those they serve and focus on helping each person on their team grow personally and professionally, which results in a far more successful team. In short, great leaders are game-changers, innovators, and visionaries who lead by example and genuinely care about those under their charge.

Those lucky enough to have such a mentor know it’s anything but easy; they’re hard on you, hold you accountable, and demand your absolute best. They do this because they understand that character, accountability, and high standards are necessary for long-term success. We often fail to recognize their impact until many years later but are forever grateful once we do. If they haven’t yet, those who served under the command of Major General Clayton Hutmacher (USA, Retired) will one day realize just how lucky they are.

If we had to choose one word to describe Hutmacher, president and CEO of the Special Operations Warrior Foundation, it would be selfless. An incredibly accomplished individual. When we hosted him on the Men’s Journal Everyday Warrior Podcast, we discussed leadership, accountability, and much more. In this article, we wanted to take a moment to recognize Hutmacher and acknowledge how his post-military mission paints the portrait of a truly great and selfless leader.