The Courtnall Brothers Are Here to Help With Mental Health Issues

The Courtnall Brothers have been very successful at what they do. For Geoff and Russ, that means success on the ice. For Bruce, that success came in the business world. With the kind of mindset that breeds success at whatever it is they do, the brothers have come decided to put their minds together to help with mental health.

Having dealt with the loss of their father due to undiagnosed depression that just got worse and worse, the Courtnall Brothers have a personal stake in the way the world deals with mental health issues. And that is what led them to create the Courtnall Society for Mental Health.

It didn’t start with the Society though. At first, the Courtnall’s came through with the Archie Courtnall Center at Royal Jubilee Hospital. This center, named after their father, was crafted to help with psychiatric emergencies. Which would then grow to their desire to start the Courtnall Society for Mental Health.

With the Courtnall Society for Mental Health, the brothers wanted to create the society to help get grants and funds out to the organizations across Canada that are trying to help with mental health issues. The focus is on substance use, suicide prevention, children and youth as well as community integration.

If the success of the Courtnall Brothers in their professional areas of life is any indication, the Courtnall Society for Mental Health is going to be a resounding success that helps countless people in need. To check out what they are all about, visit the website here.

