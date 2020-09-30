The Hyfit Gear 1 Portable Home Gym Tracks Your Performance For You

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Ever since the pandemic has started, a lot of people have shifted from going to the gym to putting a gym together in their home. And it’s been going on for so long at this point that you may be in the market to upgrade your home gym. Which you can do with no problem when you pick up the Hyfit Gear 1.

The Hyfit Gear 1 is an amazing piece of equipment for any guy looking to get/stay in shape from home. It’s a resistance band workout set that you can use anywhere in the home. Almost any space can be retrofitted into a spot where you can tune up your entire body. Convenience is key with this setup.

That isn’t the only thing that makes the Hyfit Gear 1 so great. What really sets it apart is that it is a home gym set up that will actively track your physical progress while working out. There’s a sensor on it that keeps track of these levels and sends them to the app this comes with.

Being able to track your stats and progress with the Hyfit Gear 1 is amazing. This way you can see what areas you need to improve upon and to see what steps you need to take to hit the next level. And all of it can be found on your phone, all the work being done for you.

You won’t have to worry about the Hyfit Gear 1 falling apart on you anytime soon. This is a highly durable piece of equipment. The handles are comfortable but sturdy, the bands are really strong and can last for years of even the most vigorous workouts, and the shackles can withstand a ton of force.

Years of usage and fitness tracking in a compact package that will work out your entire body. The Hyfit Gear 1 is too good to pass up. Especially now that the item is on sale, making it an even better deal for you fitness fans out there. Don’t let this pass you by and pick one up now.

