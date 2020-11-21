Did you know the average person touches their face an average of 23 times a day! Normally we wouldn’t even pay attention to something so trivial, but this season is unlike any others, so we’ve been taking extra moments to think about what’s most important to us: our loved ones, neighbors and friends.

With the state of the world being so complicated and uncertain, such as the perils of touching your face with dirty hands, sometimes the best thing to do is take a few minutes to protect you and yours.

The good news? With Zest Soap, you have an easy, thoughtful way to stay safe by simply washing your hands. Here are some important reasons why you should keep a bar of Zest soap handy by every sink in your house.

Washing Your Hands Keeps Us Clean & Safe:

As we enter cold and flu season, keeping your hands clean has never been more important. Washing hands both big and small with Zest Aqua Cleansing Bar is one of the best steps you can take to keep yourself and your family safe. And did you know, according to the CDC, bar soap is equally effective at removing germs. Just make sure you scrub for at least 20 to 30 seconds and dry thoroughly.

Washing Your Hands is More Invigorating Than Coffee:

Maybe that’s up for debate, but Zest’s invigorating scent will wake up even the grumpiest person. It works like magic — one whiff of that fresh scent and everything just seems a little brighter.

Washing Your Hands With Zest Will Lead to Softer, Smoother Hands:

Can you tell we are kind of ob-Zest? The Zest Aqua Cleansing Bar is infused with Vitamin E and provides intense moisture that leaves skin feeling hydrated, fresh and invigorated after every wash. As we settle in for a cozy winter season, there’s nothing better than reaching out to our loved ones with soft, smooth hands.

Zest Aqua Cleansing Bar (8 bar 3.2oz 3pk, $8.94) is available at Walmart.com.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!