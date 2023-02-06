The initial-force Adjustable Dumbbell is a Must For Any Home Gym

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Working out from home is amazing. We do it ourselves and it is one of the silver linings that has come out of the events of recent years. Being able to stay at home and avoid the prices and crowds of a gym is amazing. If you’re like us and are constantly looking to upgrade your home gym, then you need to pick up the initial-force Adjustable Dumbbell right now.

For strength training, you can’t go wrong with dumbbells. They are simple and provide quite the workout. But they can take up a lot of space, as you will want a whole rack of them so you can go up in weight as you progress. But you won’t have to do that with the initial-force Adjustable Dumbbell in your home.

Saving a lot of space is the main benefit of the initial-force Adjustable Dumbbell. With one convenient item, you can go from 15 pounds to 55 pounds at the flick of a switch. Going up in ten-pound increments, you can go a long time without having to upgrade to a weight heavier than 55 pounds. All without taking up much space.

Durability is key when you buy anything for the home gym, but especially with something like this. This isn’t a piece of metal that you lift up and down. It’s a complicated piece of craftsmanship. So you want it to last. And it can last for a good long while, letting you work out to your heart’s content.

Having the initial-force Adjustable Dumbbell in your home gym will be a big game changer. It’s so simple yet so effective, giving you all you need to get your upper body strength training in. All without having to take up much space. So grab a set right now so you can clear up that home gym of yours.

Get It: Pick up the initial-force Adjustable Dumbbell ($190) at Amazon

