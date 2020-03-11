The Items You’ll Need To Avoid The Coronavirus And Where To Find Them

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

The coronavirus is no laughing matter. This isn’t some passing fad that has some overdramatic folks screaming for no reason. It is spreading pretty fast and with no end in sight, it is up to each person to stay as clean as possible to stop this nonsense from spreading.

But if you have been out and about looking for items that can help you stay germ-free, you know everyone else has the same idea. So much so that it is getting really hard to find what you need. People are going nuts and they’re hoarding whatever they can find. Even things they may not need.

For some reason, people are hoarding stuff like toilet paper. Yeah, it’s good to have toilet paper as a general sanitary rule of thumb, but it isn’t the most vital tool in combating corona. You need soap and sanitizer and such.

It was a hard task, but we have managed to find some of these items for you guys. Items that will actually help you in the fight to stay safe during this weird time. But you need to act fast because it seems pretty clear that these are going to go pretty fast.

So check out the items we wrangled together below and stay safe out there gang.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!