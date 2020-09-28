The Manta Sleep Mask Guarantees The Deepest Possible Rest

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

There are few things more annoying than having a hard time getting to sleep. If you just can’t get to bed or stay asleep, it can cause you too much grief the next day. Even if you’re not getting physical, the exhaustion can make you sluggish and effect you. Which is why you need the help that the Manta Sleep Mask brings.

You have plenty of options out there for eye coverings to help you get to sleep. They’re made to keep light out of your eyes, but not all of them are made as well as the Manta Sleep Mask. That is because most of them aren’t made with adjustable eyecups to do an even better job at keeping the light away.

When you put the Manta Sleep Mask, you will have to deal with the adjustable cups. It’s not hard or inconvenient. They’re made so they can fit on anyone’s face and fit over anyone’s eyes. When you have them put in the right position for your face, you won’t feel any undue pressure. Just the soft presence of the comfortable material.

The materials used to make the Manta Sleep Mask are really comfortable. The eyecups are made of super-soft modal, the straps are a breathable cotton velour, and industrial-grade elastics. All you’ll feel is the utmost comfort. In tandem with the efficiency of keeping the light away, you’ll drift off to sleep in no time.

Not only will you get the mask with a purchase of the Manta Sleep Mask, but you’ll get earplugs too. So light and sound will be kept away for the best possible sleep. If you want to get some better rest to make the days go a lot smoother, you should pick these up right now. Comfort is just a click away.

