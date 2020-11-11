The Men’s Journal Gift Guide For Gym Fanatics 2020

Bowflex SelectTech Adjustable Weights GET IT!

Picking up this adjustable kettlebell from Bowflex will make for a great gift for a variety of reasons. For one, it helps condense the home gym down a bit. No need to have a bunch of different dumbbells around. This one can adjust so it is a different weight depending on your needs. And it adds a greater variety of workouts than a dumbbell because of the design and grip. Keep your loved one in the house and working out with this great kettlebell.

Get It: Pick up the Bowflex SelectTech Adjustable Weights ($240) at Amazon

