The Men’s Journal Gift Guide For Gym Fanatics 2020

Flex Bike Ultra GET IT!

For a lot of people, space may not be abundant enough to have a stationary bike in the home. But this Flex Bike Ultra from FitNation makes it easy for anyone to get a great bike workout done in the home. Not only that, but it also comes with a cool design where you can also do a resistance band workout on your upper body as you peddle along. And when you’re done, you can fold it up and put it away. Pretty great for any home.

Get It: Pick up the Flex Bike Ultra ($240; was $300) at FitNation

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!