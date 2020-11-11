The Men’s Journal Gift Guide For Gym Fanatics 2020

These Tough Yoga Mats GET IT!

Yoga is a great way for anyone to stay in shape at home. Not only does it help you get more flexible, but it also makes it easier for you to do other workouts. Your core will get nice and ripped doing it. And to do it at home, you need a good yoga mat and Manduka makes some of the best out there. You can either go with the Pro mat for a more dense and spacious choice. Or you can pick the eKo mat, which offers a very grippy surface. No matter which choice you make, it’s gonna be a good one. That’s because Manduka knows how to deliver great yoga mats.

Get It: Pick up the Manduka Pro Yoga Mat 6mm ($120) and the Manduka eKo Yoga Mat 5mm ($92) at Manduka

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!