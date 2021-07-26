The Mental Health Coalition And LifeToGo Have Just Partnered Up

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

2020 and even a good deal of 2021 has been quite stressful for all of us. With so much mayhem going on, it only makes sense that mental health is on all our minds. And that is why it’s incredibly helpful to find out that LifeToGo has just launched a partnership with The Mental Health Coalition.

We all know about LifeToGo, an amazing site that is all about curating the best items from around the web that’ll help you to live a cleaner and more all-natural life. So it only makes sense that it would team up with The Mental Health Coalition, an organization of passionate members that want to change how mental health is talked about in this country.

Ending the stigma around mental health is quite a noble goal. Especially, as we said, after the last year where so many people have struggled with their mental health. So now is the perfect time for this brand-new partnership. With LifeToGo’s newly launched line of immunity-boosting gummies, The Mental Health Coalition will get a lot more help.

With the sale of each of these new gummies (with flavors like Immunity + Echinacea, Apple Cider Vinegar, and Black Elderberry), The Mental Health Coalition will get some money to help in its goals. One percentage of the gross sales to be accurate. So when you buy some of these gummies, you won’t just be helping yourself. You’ll be helping others as well.

The timing is even more perfect with The World Health Organization’s Self Care Day having just passed. That holiday hit on July 24th, 2021, and with it comes a dedicated launch page on LifeToGo where you can find all the resources you need for The Mental Health Coalition.

So if you are looking for help in boosting your mental health while also doing your part in helping others, you should head on over to LifeToGo to pick up some of these gummies. That way The Mental Health Coalition gets a boost and the world becomes a slighter better place.

