The most bizarre yoga classes on the planet

There are as many different forms of yoga as there are stars in the sky, but none as bizarre as these.

From warrior poses without clothes to downward dogs on a horse, we have tracked down some of the weirdest yoga classes on the planet.

Noga

For many, practicing yoga with all your dangly bits on show doesn’t sound that relaxing.

However, practitioners of nude yoga claim that the ancient art of yoga was done without clothes and that there is a real freedom to downward dogging without pants on.

The Bold & Naked yoga studio in New York, for example, offers co-ed, completely nude Vinyasa yoga, but they stress that the classes aren’t sexual in any way.

That’s despite the FAQ section on their site including such questions as “Will I get an erection?” (answer: maybe) and “Will I have an orgasm?” (answer: no). More than ever, the placement of your studio mat will be crucial to your enjoyment.

Doga

The Dogadog website describes doga as “yoga doggie style.” This turns out to be less risqué than you might think and simply involves traditional yoga poses, just done holding your pooch.

The site says, “There is not a pose that cannot be incorporated.” Whether your dog will find the classes as relaxing as you is hard to say, although we hope the downward-dog jokes are kept to an absolute minimum.

Voga

“Voga is a fusion of yoga and vogueing, fitness and fashion,” claims London’s House of Voga. If you aren’t aware of what vogueing is, they explain that it’s “a highly stylized dance form originating on the drag ballroom scene in ’80s New York, involving performing dramatic and empowered poses.” (Of course, Madonna made it her own with the 1980s hit “Vogue … Strike a Pose.”)

If you’ve ever wanted to stretch and pose to an ’80s beat (and frankly, who hasn’t?), then this is for you.

Loga

And you thought nude yoga was funny. Laughter yoga is an exercise routine and well-being workout developed by Indian doctor Madan Kataria.

The classes work by initiating laughter as a body exercise in a group in which eye contact and childlike playfulness soon turns into real and contagious laughter.

They claim the deep-breathing exercises from yoga and laughter oxygenates the body and brain and makes you feel healthier and more energetic. With her program currently practiced in over 100 countries, it seems Dr. Kataria is laughing all the way to the bank.

SUPoga

Another weird yoga hybrid sweeping the world, SUP yoga classes are traditional yoga practices taught on the water on SUP boards.

The theory is that, as the platform is unstable, you have to engage your core more for better balance, which provides more of a workout.

The real possibility of falling into the water also should keep you focused and motivated, as well as supplying a good dose of adrenaline.

Hoga

It’s hard to resist a tagline that says “Bring your yoga off the mat and onto your horse’s back.”

Jessie Tierney, yoga teacher and founder of Horseback Yoga in Colorado, says, “Horseback yoga teaches you how to unite with your equine partner in a meaningful way, through calming your mind, conscious breathing, heightening awareness and gently opening tight spaces in the body.”

What it does for the horse is still unknown.

