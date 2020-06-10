5. 20-Minute Lower Body Dumbbell Workout

Try to tackle these supersets with zero breaks between moves, says Forzaglia, who designed the workout. (Break between sets, as needed.) “For the first three exercises, focus on hitting the muscle with heavier weight and lower reps,” he says. “Then the remainder of the workout focuses on adding volume with higher repetition.” You’ll work in multiple planes of motion, too, to hit hamstrings, glutes, and quads effectively.

Strength Set: Perform 4 sets

Sumo Box Squats x 8 reps: Start standing in front of a chair, couch, or bench, with feet slightly wider than hip-width apart, toes pointed slightly outward, holding a dumbbell in each hand, arms extended down in front of body. Push hips down and back to lower into a squat until butt taps the chair, couch, or bench. Drive through feet to stand back up. Repeat.

Superset 1: Perform 3 sets

Romanian Deadlift x 8 reps: Stand with feet hip-width apart, holding a dumbbell in each hand, down in front of you, palms facing you. Hinge at the hips, sending the butt back, keeping just a slight bend in the knees. Drive through feet to stand back up, extending the hips. Repeat.

Bulgarian Split Squat x 8 reps each side: Start standing in front of a chair, couch, or bench, facing away from it and holding a dumbbell in each hand down by sides. Place one foot on the chair, couch, or bench behind you. Make sure you're far enough away from object that front knee can bend 90 degrees. With tall posture and tight core, bend front knee and lower down, so back knee lowers down toward floor. Drive through front foot to stand back up. Repeat for reaps, then switch sides.

Superset 2: Perform 3 sets

Lateral Lunges x 10 reps each side: Stand with feet together, holding a dumbbell in each hand with arms down by sides. Step right foot out wide, bending knee and sending hips back, keeping left leg straight. Drive through right foot to stand back up, feet coming together. Repeat for reps, then switch sides.

Pistol Squats x 10 reps: Stand with feet together, holding a dumbbell in each hand (or one weight at chest with both hands), elbows bent and weights at shoulders. Lift left foot, leg extended in front of you. Send hips down and back to lower into a squat on right leg. Drive through foot to stand. Repeat. To modify, start in front of a chair, couch, or bench and lower to the seat on a single leg.

Superset 3: Perform 3 sets

Weighted Stepups x 10 reps each side: Stand facing a chair, couch, or bench, holding a dumbbell in both hands, elbows bent with weight at shoulders. Place one foot on the chair, couch, or bench, and drive through foot to stand up. Slowly lower back down. Repeat for reps, then switch sides.

Single-leg Hip Thrust x 12 reps each side: Sit on the ground in front of a chair, couch, or bench with knees bent and feet planted. Place a dumbbell on right hip. Lift up, so edge of chair, couch, or bench hits right below shoulders, then lift left leg off floor. This is your starting position. Drive through right foot and squeeze glutes to lift hips up toward ceiling, thigh parallel to floor. Slowly lower hips back down and repeat for reps, then switch sides.

